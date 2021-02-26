Met Éireann's weekend weather forecast with some good news at last

Met Éireann is forecasting dry and largely bright weather for the coming days and into the weekend following a stormy beginning to the week.

Today is expected to be mainly dry and bright.

"It will become cloudier in the afternoon but remaining largely dry through the day apart from isolated showers in the west and southwest. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate southerly winds, strengthening on western coasts during the afternoon," said the national forecaster.

"Light rain and drizzle will develop in western coastal counties early on Friday night, with drier weather further east. The rain will break up and become patchy as it moves eastwards across the country overnight with misty conditions. Light to moderate southwest breezes will be fresh on western coasts for a time. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees.

"On Saturday, it will be cloudy in many areas to begin, brightening up through the morning. There will be occasional outbreaks of light showery rain or drizzle during the day. The western half of the country will have the best of the sunny spells through the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with light southwest or variable winds.

"Saturday night will be largely dry night with patchy drizzle on coasts. Fog will likely form under clear skies and light variable winds. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

"Fog will be slow to clear during Sunday morning with very light or calm winds. It will be dry with low cloud lingering throughout the day in many areas, some drizzle possible near western coasts. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees.

"Dry with clear spells on Sunday night. Some fog or low cloud will likely form overnight in light easterly winds. A risk of a slight frost also, with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees."

Met Éireann is also forecasting mild conditions into next week.