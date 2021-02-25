BREAKING: Two killed following road collision on Limerick/Cork border

A garda investigation is underway after two men were killed following a collision on the main Limerick to Cork road.

The incident, involving a car and a motorbike, happened on the N20 on the Limerick side of Charleville shortly before 2pm this Thursday.

It's understood from witnesses that the motorcyclist was travelling towards Limerick while the car was going in the opposite direction.

Both men, who are aged in their 20s and their 50s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

A section of the main N20 has been closed and diversions are in place to facilitate technical and forensic examinations.

According to local reports, both men are from the Charleville area.

Anyone who was travelling in the area and who has dash cam footage is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station at (022) 31450.