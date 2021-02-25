Man, 60, faces rape and indecent assault allegations in Naas court

A 60 year old man faces multiple indecent assault and rape allegations, Naas District Court heard on February 24.

The man, and who cannot be named for legal reasons, has had 20 allegations of rape and 20 allegations of indecent assault made against him on dates between Janaury 1, 1975 and December 31 1979.

He travelled from abroad for the hearing.

It was alleged by Det Gda Christine Brady that the incidents related to a niece of the accused and the incidents occurred at her family home.

Read more County Kildare news

Det Gda Brady said when charged the defendant remained silent throughout.

The defendant was released on his bond of €5,000 cash.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that he must have no contact with the alleged injured party directly or indirectly.

He applied reporting restrictions so that the identity of the alleged injured party is not disclosed.

He adjourned the case until May 5.