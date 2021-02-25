Bridget marks diamond jubilee of her move to Monasterevin

Donegal native Bridget Grant recently celebrated the diamond jubilee of her move to Moore Abbey in Monasterevin in 1961 (now the Muiriosa Foundation).

Bridget, a proud Buncrana woman who travelled home on holiday every year, missed her trip in 2020 due to Covid-19.

She used her time instead to move to a new home in the local area with two of her friends. As an active and popular member of her parish and local community, Bridget now considers herself an honorary Monasterevin woman.

A big sports fan, she cheers for Kildare in the Championship as long as they aren’t playing Donegal. Her other passions include supporting the national soccer and rugby teams, bingo and bowling.

Enjoying retirement

Bridget is enjoying her retirement but has no intention of slowing down any time soon. Her green fingers will be missed this year in Moore Abbey but no doubt her talents will be seen in her own garden this summer.

She is looking forward to celebrating many more milestones with her family and friends in her new home and hopes to make the trip to Buncrana later this year.

Congratulations, Bridget, on all you have achieved in your 60 years with the Muiriosa Foundation and best wishes for the future.

— Eimear Broughal