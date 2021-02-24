Get away from it all with Wexford beachside property for €95k

This mid-terrace three bedroom house which is 2km from Courtown Beach in Wexford is under the hammer for €95,000.

The property is included in the BidX1 auction next month.

(See 15 Photos and Walk Through Video)

The home is located in the Beachside development accessed east off the R742.

It also has a comfortable balcony off the master bedroom.

The home extends to approximately 77 sq. m (829 sq. ft).



Local amenities include Riverchapel National School, Courtown Beach, Ardamine Beach and Flanagan's Wharf along with a wide range of shops, bars and restaurants.



