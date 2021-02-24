Councillors call for Monasterevin school site to be converted into housing for older people

Kildare County Council has agreed to write to the Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin to suggest that St Paul’s Secondary School be converted into housing for older people when it is vacated.

Pupils from the school in the heart of the town are relocating to a new school premises in the grounds of Moore Abbey.

Cllr Noel Connolly had called on the Council to make contact with the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin to explore the provision of housing for older people on the current site of St Paul’s School in Monasterevin, which is due to be vacated within the next two years.

The Council responded that if zoning allows for residential use, and if the members of the Municipal District are in agreement with the motion, Kildare County Council will write to the Diocese of Kildare and Leighlin on the issue.

A statement added: “Older person schemes are funded through the Capital Assistance Scheme and are delivered by Approved Housing Bodies.”

Cllr Connolly said that long-term accommodation for older people should be planned into the future development of towns and villages.

He added that local communities need to find ways to reduce the number of older people going into nursing homes.

Cllr Anne Connolly said that housing for senior citizens in Rathangan has been very successful and that such facilities should be part of county development plans.

Cllr Mark Stafford said he supported the motion and said that all efforts must be made to bring buildings into use that may otherwise fall into dereliction.

Mayor of the Municipal District Cllr Kevin Duffy said the St Paul’s Secondary school sits on a very strategic site in the town.

Cllr Chris Pender said older people should be treated with more respect in general in communities.

Meanwhile Cllr Suzanne Doyle asked the Council to report on what measures are being employed to secure the council land adjacent to St Evin’s Park, Monasterevin for recreational and amenity use.

The Council said the lands adjacent to St Evin’s Park are the current location for Monasterevin FC which has a pitch on the area and the remainder of the land is used for grazing.

Monasterevin FC are seeking additional lands for additional pitches and this requires the co-operation of the person grazing the lands.

To date this co-operation has not been forthcoming but the Council is pursuing the matter to facilitate Monasterevin FC's request.