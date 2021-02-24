Council says it cannot afford new sheep grids at estates around Curragh Plains

Kildare County Council has told councillors that there is currently no funds to install sheep grids to protect housing estates from roaming livestock.

Cllr Mark Stafford had asked if the Council could install a sheep/ cattle grid at the entrance to Hazelwood Grove in Brownstown.

The Council told a recent Municipal District meeting that there is no funding available for the installation of cattle grids at present and that the Municipal District Office does not install cattle grids at entrances to individual housing estates.

Cllr Stafford joked that the sheep must be ‘military-trained’ as they can sometimes get past grids.

He added that the sheep make their way into gardens and eat every bit of foliage and grass.

He joked that residents don’t need any lawnmowers in the area.

Councillor Anne Connolly also requested the council to confirm if it has any plans to put a sheep grid at Curragh Downs, Brownstown?

The Council again replied that the Municipal District Office does not install cattle grids at entrances to individual housing estates.

Cllr Connolly said there was a huge problem with sheep coming off the Curragh Plains into estates such as Curragh Downs, Hazelwood Grove and Orchard Park.

District Engineer Brenda Cuddy said there isn’t funding available for more grids and that they are very costly to maintain.

She estimated that sheep or cattle grids can cost between €45,000 and €70,000 to install and maintenance can cost up to €10,000 per year.

She said that a sheep or cattle grid is designed for a farmyard entrance and not able to take heavy trucks every day.

She added: “I don’t how to solve the problem.

“But there will have to be a budget there, even for maintenance because if there is a problem, it has to be fixed immediately as it is a public safety issue.”