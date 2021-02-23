New ophthalmology service launched in Naas

Affidea, Ireland’s leading independent provider of diagnostic imaging and outpatient services, held its first Age-related Macular Degeneration AMD injection clinic in its JCI accredited Clinic in Naas this week.

Affidea are working with Vista Eye Clinic in the running of this outpatient service.

These clinics are been run by Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr Magdy Nastralla Abdall, who has a keen interest in retinal diseases such as AMD and Diabetic Retinopathy.

Dr Nastralla Abdall has been working across a number of hospitals in Ireland since he completed his training back in 2008. He also works out of Vista Eye Clinic in Naas and Affidea are delighted to now have Dr Nastralla Abdall joining our team.

This new service now available in Naas, is a welcome addition to Affidea’s Clinic.

AMD is the most common cause of sight loss in people over the age of 50 in Ireland and it's estimated that seven percent of Irish people over 50 years of age are living with AMD.

On account of our ageing population, the number of people in Ireland affected by this condition

is expected to increase.

Barry Downes, CEO of Affidea Ireland, says: “We are delighted to be able to expand the range of procedures available in our Naas Clinic and provide this essential service to the people of Kildare and surrounding counties.

"The addition of this AMD service broadens our treatment and care offerings for patients in the Leinster region. All of our clinics are JCI accredited and are kitted out with the latest medical and diagnostics equipment which makes them an ideal setting for the safe and efficient delivery of these types of procedures.”

Dr Kevin Tempany, Medical Director of Vista Eye clinic, added : “It is very exciting for the clinic to be able to offer such an important procedure to patients with AMD”.

As well as operating ExpressCare Clinics, Affidea also has ten state-of-the-art diagnostic centres and two managed hospital services across the country that provide MRI, CT, Ultrasound, X-Ray and DEXA scan facilities.

This offers patients unrivalled access to advanced diagnostic imaging which has previously been an issue in Irish healthcare.

Affidea operates the youngest and most modern fleet of MRI facilities within the Dublin region with an average age of less than three years, enabling it to provide high end diagnostic imaging in modern, comfortable settings.

Affidea Ireland, which was established here in 2007, is part of the European Group, Affidea, which has 280 advanced diagnostic imaging, outpatient and cancer care centres across 16 countries. Focused on providing high quality affordable care, the company sees over 7 million patients per year, performs over 14 million examinations annually and works with over 9,400 professionals, of which 3000 are medical doctors.

The 10 Affidea diagnostic centres are located in Dublin - Dundrum, Northwood, Meath Primary Care and a new flagship clinic in Tallaght – Waterford, Kilkenny, Naas, Letterkenny, Northern MRI in Belfast and Cork city.

The company also works in partnership with hospitals to provide MRI services in Sligo General Hospital and the Ulster Independent Clinic in Belfast.