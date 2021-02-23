Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, February 23

The death has occurred of Brian Keely

The Downings, Prosperous, Kildare / Coill Dubh, Kildare



Keely, Brian, The Downings, Prosperous and late of Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare, February 17th 2021, suddenly at Naas General Hospital. Beloved son of the late Sean and brother of the late Sean and Seamus. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Aine, sister Ann, brothers Padraig and Noel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace



Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Brian. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Brian's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 11am by going to https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Brian's funeral cortège will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous at 10.20am approx on Wednesday morning and will be passing through Coill Dubh Village en route to Christ the King Church, Cooleragh for 11am Funeral Mass. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.



For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) Lenehan (née Moran)

Fr. Murphy Park, Robertstown, Kildare



Lenehan (nee Moran), Elizabeth (Lily), Fr. Murphy Park, Robertstown, Co. Kildare, February 21st 2021, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock, beloved wife of the late Tim, sadly missed by her loving daughters Kathleen (Sword) (Kilmeague) and Geraldine (Kelly) (Milltown), son Tadhg, son in law Peter, grandchildren Stephen, Miriam, Kiernan, Rebecca, Orla and Edel, great grandchildren, sister Anne, brother Peter, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private funeral will take place for Lily. Those would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below.

The funeral cortège will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous at approx.1.15pm on Thursday morning and will be travelling via Mylerstown and pausing at Fr. Murphy Park, Robertstown en route to the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen for 2pm private Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kay) MAHER (née McGuire)

Naas, Kildare / Mayo



Maher (nee McGuire) (Dublin Road, Naas and formerly of Ballykilleen, Cloonfad, Co. Mayo) - Feb 21, 2021, (peacefully), at Larchfield Park Care Centre, Catherine (Kay), beloved wife of the late William and dear mother of Liam, Michael (deceased), Mary and Helen; Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sister Vera, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Brandon, Dillon, Cillian, Nadine, Ross and Kyle, nephews, niece, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the Private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/ or via the Naas Parish App under the Web Cam Folder on Wednesday at 10am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of John (Max) O'Neill

Barrington Court, Prosperous, Kildare / Coill Dubh, Kildare



O' Neill, John (Max), Barrington Court, Prosperous and late of Corduff House, Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare, February 20th 2021, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, beloved husband of the late Mary, deeply regretted by his loving sons Shane, Derek and Martin, grandchildren Sally, Jack, Tom, Harry, Catherine, Arthur and Alex and all his loving family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private funeral will take place for John. Those would have liked to attend the funeral, but dueto the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. John's Funeral Servicecan be viewed on Thursday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link

https://prosperousparish.net/w ebcam

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any livewebcam interruptions or issues.

The funeral cortège will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home at approx.10.30am on Thursday morning en route to the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous, for 11am private Funeral Mass. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.