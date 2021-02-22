Car seized off learner driver by Naas Roads Policing

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected an unaccompanied learner driver with no L plates travelling at speed of 148km in a 100km zone.

The car was seized and a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice was issued.

Gardaí said that learner or novice drivers who accumulate seven penalty points are automatically disqualified for six months.

Naas Roads Policing Unit recently stopped an van found that the driver was an unaccompanied Learner with no L Plates and no seat belt on.

The van was seized under the Road Traffic Act.

Court proceedings will follow in coming weeks.

Meanwhile Naas Roads Policing Unit conducting a checkpoint as part of Operation Fanacht stopped a car and the driver later failed a breath test and was subsequently arrested.

The car was also found to be untaxed and had no NCT and was subsequently seized.