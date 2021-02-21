Safer Drinking for Safer Communities

Using alcohol to cope with difficult feelings or problems can create even more problems.

This is the rationale for the development of a new Safer Drinking course, organised by the Kildare-based Safer Communities group.

Safer Drinking is an education course designed to assist drinkers to make inform decisions around their drinking, exploring patterns of use with the overall goal of reducing alcohol related harms.

While many people may not even realise that drinking is impacting their overall health, there can be some early warning signs such as those in relation to your mental health, with symptoms ranging from, memory problems, concentration problems, finding it hard to learn new things, hazy thinking, anxiety, or even depression.

If you use alcohol to cope with stress and worry, this boomerang effect can lead you to miss out on developing healthy coping skills, such as talking about your problems, reaching out and getting help or learning some stress management techniques.

By learning about alcohol and exploring individual drinking patterns, motivations and learning some simple techniques you can reduce your risks, improve your mood, and evidence states that you can even lose weight and save money.

If you think Safer Drinking is for you and you would like further information please contact devworker@swrdatf.ie or WhatsApp 087 9217970, for free, non-judgemental, and confidential information.