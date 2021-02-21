Lockdown keeps Naas photographers busy capturing local wildlife
A goldfinch pictured on a hedgerow near Naas. Picture: Tony McLoughlin
The Naas Photography Group is keeping itself busy with meet-ups once a month online and members are still capturing stunning shots within 5km of their homes.
The group also holds a monthly competition which helps everyone improve their photography skills.
Member Tony McLoughlin said: “I find that getting out and about within the 5k limit with my camera is a great way to lift the spirits, reduce stress and improve my photography during this lockdown.”
