Kildare woman taking on ‘100 Miles in a Month’ for Mater Foundation 

At the beginning of February, The Mater Foundation launched its annual ‘100 Miles in a Month’ campaign, to raise crucial funds for The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital in Dublin.

Kildare-native Kathleen Treacy is one of the participants taking on this challenge. Kathleen was born at 26 weeks with Congenital Heart Disease. At just two years old, Kathleen first received open heart surgery in Crumlin. Two decades later she went under the knife again at The Mater Hospital for follow up open heart surgery, and has had three more heart operations since along with having an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) fitted.

The Curragh resident is taking on the “100 Miles in a Month” challenge in recognition of the life-saving care she received at The Mater throughout her treatment.

“I can never thank The Mater enough for the incredible care I have received over the years. After my second open heart operation in 2006, the impact of my condition really hit me. I was only 22. I realised how lucky I was to be alive and despite the difficulties I faced over the years, I got through it and recovered thanks to my amazing cardiology team. While I still have my stumbling blocks I know the team at The Mater is always there for me. Doing the 100 miles challenge is my way of giving back to The Mater for literally saving my life," said Kathleen.

Kathleen is a loyal supporter of The Mater and The Mater Foundation. This will be her sixth time taking on the “100 Miles in a Month” challenge, and she feels better than ever.

“Each day now I look forward to my five mile walk on the Curragh with my dog Holly. It’s the high point of the day for me!”



More than 10,000 people from across the country are fundraising for this important cause and the The Mater Foundation is asking the public to support the campaign by donating online.

As part of the challenge, every participant has their own fundraising page where they track their miles and keep their followers updated on their progress. The month-long event is taking place from 1 February to 28 February and participants will either run, walk or jog 100 miles in just 28 days.

Tom Hickey, Head of Fundraising and Communications added; “Our ‘100 Miles in a Month’ challenge is one of our most important fundraising campaigns of the year. Every mile matters, and every step goes towards raising vital funds for The Mater Hospital - making an incredible difference to patient care. We are really grateful to all of the participants and to each and every donation made. Best of luck to all involved, we’ll see you at the virtual finish line.”

To support Kathleen or any of the other thousands of participants taking part in this remarkable challenge, simply go to The Mater Foundation’s website and donate to any of the runners: https://www.materfoundation. ie/donate/.