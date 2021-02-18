€1.5m retrofitting grants for social housing in Rathangan, Monasterevin, Kildare and Derrinturn

Over €1.15 million has been allocated to retrofit 43 social homes in County Kildare to make them more energy efficient.

A total of €1,152,766 will be spent on social houses in Beechgrove estate, Rathangan; St Evin’s Park, Monasterevin; Bishopsland, Kildare and houses in Derrinturn.

Senator Fiona O'Loughlin said; “We committed in the Programme for Government to retrofitting 500,000 homes to a B2/Cost Optimal Equivalent BER standard by 2030 and it is expected that approximately 36,500 of those will be local authority owned homes.

“We must reduce our carbon emissions by more than half over the next 10 years and with 40% of our carbon emissions coming from buildings alone, these retrofitting programmes are vital addressing that. Retrofitting makes homes warmer, easier to heat and more comfortable while enhancing air quality in the home and give savings on energy bills for residents."