Ten new homes get go ahead in Rathangan

A new housing development on the Kildare Road in Rathangan has been approved.

Permission has been granted for 10 new residential units consisting of six three-bedroom two storey semi-detached houses, two one-bedroom two storey maisonettes and two two-bedroom two storey maisonettes. The application also includes an access road, car parking, landscaping connection to mains sewer and site works.

The application was made in the name of Martin Maguire and it relates to a previously approved site.