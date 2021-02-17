Irish Water says overnight works next week may interrupt supply to some Naas customers

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kildare County Council, is progressing with essential works to safeguard the drinking water supply for homes and businesses in Kildare and the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) in accordance with the current Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions.

These works form part of the Barrow Extension project which will provide up to an additional 18 million litres of drinking water per day for communities across the region. This is the equivalent of the average daily water consumption of 140,000 people and will support future growth and ensure a sustainable, secure and reliable water supply for customers now and into the future.

As part of this project and to minimise disruption for customers, essential night-time works will be carried out in the Naas Ring Road area, including Elsmore Estate, from 7pm on Tuesday 23 February until 6am on Wednesday 24 February. While works are taking place, impacted customers will experience low water pressure and/or supply disruptions. Following completion of the works it may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing. These works will be carried out by David Walsh Civil Engineering on behalf of Irish Water. Impacted customers will be directly notified.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council regret any inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience while we carry out these essential works. Irish Water is adhering to government and HSE guidance and in compliance with stringent Covid-19 controls to deliver this project.

Speaking about the project, John O Donoghue, Regional Operations Manager, Irish Water said “Irish Water and our Local Authority partners are working together to safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses in Kildare and the wider Greater Dublin Area. The Barrow Extension Project will facilitate an increase of up to 18 million litres of drinking water per day in Kildare and the GDA which is critical for the provision of a secure, reliable and sustainable long-term water supply for the region for future decades and generations."

The delivery of the Barrow Extension project will help build resilience in the water distribution network by providing a strategic link between Srowland and Ballymore Eustace water treatment plants.The project involves the construction of 3km of new water mains between Killashee and Naas, via the Rathasker Road; two new pumping stations at Brannockstown and Carnalway; and upgrades to the pipework at Ballymore Eustace Water Treatment Plant and Old Kilcullen Reservoir. The project is scheduled for completion in 2021. For more information, please visit www.water.ie/projects-plans/ barrow-water-supply-scheme- area-extension/.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. We would like to remind the public to continue to adhere to public health advice on hand washing and hygiene regarding Covid-19.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact Irish Water on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit www.water.ie/water-supply/ supply-and-service-update/.