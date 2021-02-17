Accident 'blackspots' across Kildare get €250k in funding

Local accident blackspots are to get funding as part of an overall allocation for local and regional roads in County Kildare.

The allocation of €18.9m in grants to Kildare County Council for 2021 will include over €250,000 on safety improvement works on the locations of frequent accidents such as Cherryville Cross on the Kildare to Monasterevin road and Thompson’s Cross outside Kilcullen.

Other junctions receiving financial assistance include Millicent Crossroads near Clane, Beggars End Crossroads near Kilteel and Kerry’s Crossroads in Ballymore Eustace.

The risk of collisions at these locations has led to local councillors regularly calling for improvement works.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said the money will supplement Kildare Co Council’s own expenditure on road projects.

The funding includes €2m for work on the Southern Distributor Route which Minister of State Martin Heydon said will allow the Council proceed with planned works for this year.

Kildare North TD Bernard Durkan said: “This funding will cover routine maintenance to safeguard our infrastructure, ensure that our roads are resilient against the deteriorating effects of climate change and also contains provisions for walking and cycling infrastructure and safety schemes.



Connectivity

“Maintaining our regional and local road network in Kildare is not only important for connectivity, but crucial to ensuring safety on our roads, reducing road collisions and protecting lives.

“Funding for the roll out of a signage programme relating to lower speed limits in housing areas as well as ‘safe passing’ signs for cyclists will also be provided for as part of today’s allocations.”

Kildare North TD James Lawless said that some of these roads like Beggars End, Cromwellstown have been in need of investment for a long time and he was glad to

see them now being supported.

He added: “One of the benefits of being in government is the ability to make the case for your area directly to the relevant Ministers and I am very pleased to see the significant investment in North Kildare in these allocations.”