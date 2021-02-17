PHOTOS: Local photography group keeps busy with stunning shots within 5km

The Naas Photography Group is keeping itself busy with meet-ups once a month online and members are still capturing stunning shots within 5km of their homes.

The group also holds a monthly competition which helps everyone improve their photography skills.

A starling in the recent snow

Member Tony McLoughlin said: “I find that getting out and about within the 5k limit with my camera is a great way to lift the spirits, reduce stress and improve my photography during this lockdown.”

A robin beside the Canal near Naas

Tony has just joined Instagram and shares his images with followers.

A great tit perched on a tree trunk