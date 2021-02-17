Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, February 17

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) Cross

Painstown, Donadea, Kildare



Cross, James (Jimmy), Painstown, Donadea, Co. Kildare, February 15th 2021, peacefully at St. James's Hospital. beloved husband of the late Margaret, deeply regretted by his loving son Paul, daughter Carmel, daughter in law Lisa, son in law Terence, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for James. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. James's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 10am by going to

www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

James's funeral cortége will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Clane at approx. 9.15am and passing by his residence en-route to St. Coca's Church, Kilcock for a private Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of John MORAN

32 New Oak Estate, Carlow Town, Carlow / Crumlin, Dublin / Castledermot, Kildare



John Moran of 32 New Oak Estate, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on February 16th, 2021, at his home.

Beloved father of Andrea, Ian and the late Brian and will be sadly missed by his soulmate Lena and her children Mary, Christopher, Niamh, Carol, Fiona and Ian.

He will be deeply regretted by his loving children, soulmate Lena, grandchildren, great-grandchild, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, extended family, relatives and friends.

May John’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, on Thursday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumptions, online streaming service by using the following link

http://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

If neighbours wish to show their support to the family, they could stand outside their houses (while adhering to social distancing guidelines) as the funeral cortége leaves his residence on the way to the church at 10.30am approx.

Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of John Paddy

Maynooth, Kildare



Paddy, John, Old Greenfield, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Clowne, Derbyshire, England, February 12th, 2021, suddenly, beloved husband of the late Teresa Paddy (nee Kenny). Sadly missed by his loving daughter Caroline, stepson Gerry, sister Susan, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace







Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Sr. Breda Ryan

Athy, Kildare / Abbeyleix, Laois



Sr. Breda, Brigidine Sister, Clover Lodge Nursing Home, Athy, Co. Kildare, formerly of Sue Ryder Centre, Portlaoise. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Clover Lodge. Deeply missed by her loving sisters Meave and Josephine, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, Brigidine Sisters and her many friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid-19 directive a private family funeral for Sr. Breda will take place on Wednesday in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary, Abbeyleix with Requiem Mass at 12 noon and will be livestreamed on https://abbeyleixparish.ie/webcam/

Interment afterwards in the Brigidine Convent Cemetery. People can attend outside the church or cemetery while observing social distancing. Condolences can be left on the online link below.

The death has occurred of Br. Alberic Turner

Cistercian Monastery of Bolton Abbey, Moone, Kildare



Br. Alberic Turner of Cistercian Monastery of Bolton Abbey, Moone, Co.Kildare, formally of Mary Street, Limerick.

Peacefully after a short illness, in Willowbrook Nursing Home. He will be sadly missed by his fellow monks and his nieces, Mary, Eileen, Carmel, Paula, Mary, Noreen, Anne, Aileen and his nephew, Ger, his grand nieces and nephews and all other relatives and friends.

MAY BR. ALBERIC REST IN PEACE

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place in Bolton Abbey Moone on Thursday at 2pm and will be followed by burial in Bolton Abbey Cemetery.

Br. Alberic's reposing and funeral mass can be viewed through the Facebook page: Bolton Abbey Moone

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot can please leave a personal message in the 'condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Nora Walker (née Kennedy)

Celbridge, Kildare



Walker, Nora (nee Kennedy) (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) died February 16th, 2021 in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home. Nora beloved wife of Harry and dear mother of Roy, Sandra, Sheila and Darren. Sadly, missed by her loving family, grandchildren Adam, Aimee and Grace, son-in-law Mark, daughter in law Noeleen and her daughter Nicole, sister-in-law Nuala, nephews Damien, Robert and John, niece Sharon and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service for Nora where we will honour her life at a later date.

If you would like to have attended the funeral, but due to current restrictions you cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting Condolences below. Alternatively, please leave a message for the family at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices.