COVID-19 LATEST: 33 deaths reported today with 744 cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 33 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

31 of these deaths occurred in February and two in January.

The median age of those who died was 81 years and the age range was 42-105 years.

There has been a total of 3,980 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 15th February, the HPSC has been notified of 744 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 211,113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

373 are male/ 366 are female

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

301 in Dublin, 77 in Galway, 37 in Waterford, 36 in Offaly, 32 in Kildare and the remaining 261 cases are spread across all other counties.



As of 8am today, 861 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 159 are in ICU. 51 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 13th February, 268,551 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: