Occupants fined and car seized
L driver and three passengers on N7 were well outside 5km limit
Gardaí stopped the car on the side of the N7
Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped this car for excessive speed on the N7.
The driver was an unaccompanied learner with no L-Plates.
The driver and three passengers were all on an unnecessary journey well outside of the 5km limit.
The vehicle was seized and driver and passengers all issued with fines for breaching the Covid-19 guidelines.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on