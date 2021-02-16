Appeal over teenager (15) last seen three days ago

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Maggie Reilly, 15 years, who is missing from the Blackrock area of Co Cork since Saturday.

She is described as being approximately 5 foot tall and of slim build.

She has brown hair and blonde highlights, and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Anglesea Street on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.