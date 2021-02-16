Naas centre for homeless adults gets €30k donation from Aldi

Aldi today announced its support for Homeless Care CLG as it made a €30,000 donation to help open the charity’s new accommodation facility at Jigginstown, County Kildare. The new services facility, which will officially open in March, will provide accommodation for young homeless adults aged between 18 and 25 in County Kildare.

The donation of €30,000 to the charity is part of Aldi’s long-term commitment to helping the local areas in which its stores and distribution centres are located. Homeless Care CLG aims to provide comprehensive residential-based care, training and education programmes to young homeless adults, with the aim of helping service users transition from State Care to independent living.

Commenting, Niall O’Connor, Group Managing Director Aldi Ireland, said: “At Aldi, we are committed to supporting the local communities in which we serve. We are proud to have been able to support Homeless Care CLG, which is doing fantastic work in helping people here in County Kildare. This past year has been difficult for everyone, and we look forward to supporting Homeless Care CLG into the future.”

Welcoming Aldi’s support, Annette Aspell, Director of Services, Housing & Corporate Services, Kildare County Council, said: “Kildare County Council welcomes the development of the aftercare facility by Homeless Care CLG at Jigginstown, Naas and looks forward to working with the service providers, Tiglin, in their work to care for and assist young homeless people. We would like to join in thanking Aldi for their generous financial support for this service.”

Aldi recently announced that it has donated more than €77,500 to 155 local charities across Ireland as part of its Community Grants programme. The programme helps fund charities and organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities. The programme has contributed to 750 local organisations to date, donating over €375,000 since it began in 2016.

A total of nine Kildare-based charities recently became beneficiaries of the programme, with each charity receiving a €500 grant from the Aldi store teams, the Naas Regional Distribution Centre teams and the Head Office team in County Kildare.