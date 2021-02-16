Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, February 16

The death has occurred of John Foley

Cyprian Ave, Athy, Kildare



John Foley passed away peacefully on 15th February 2021 in the care of the nurses and staff St. Bridget’s Hospice,The Curragh. John will be sadly missed by his wife Michelle, daughter Danielle, grandchildren Laceymea, Amelia and Noah, his brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral Mass will take place for family (maximum 10 persons). Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section below.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11am on Wednesday morning (17th February) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, The Mass will be live streamed, click on the following link www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

The death has occurred of Eamon HEFFERNAN

St. Martin's Avenue, Naas, Kildare / Curragh, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving wife Moira, daughter Geraldine, son Kevin, daughter-in-law Maura, son-in-law David, grandchildren Ríoghnach and Cillian, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Eamon will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Teresa Holton (née Farrell)

Ballinakill, Longwood, Meath / Johnstownbridge, Kildare



Teresa Holton (nee Farrell), Ballinakill, Longwood, Enfield Co Meath February 15th 2021 peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her devoted family. Loving wife of Paul, adored mother of Alan, Brian, and Paula. Grandmother of Katie, Rian, Eve, Mia, Leo and Emer. Deeply regretted by her son-in-law Aidan, daughters-in-law Linda and Martha, brother Liam, sisters Anne, Renee and Felicitas, brothers-in-law, sisters in Law nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

May Teresa Rest in Peace.

Teresa Funeral Mass will take place privately due to the Covid 19 restrictions at 12 noon on Wednesday next, the 17th of February, in Church of the Assumption, Jordanstown, followed by burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Those who would like to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, are invited to leave a personal message for Teresa family in the condolences section below. A live stream of Teresa funeral mass can be viewed at

https://www.enfieldparish.ie/jordanstown-webcam

The death has occurred of Sr. Mary Pius Madden

Presentation Community, Maynooth, Kildare / Nobber, Meath



The death has occurred of Sr Mary Pius Madden, Presentation Community Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Nobber, Co. Meath, Feb 13th 2021, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Deeply regretted by her Presentation Sisters in Ireland and Pakistan, her niece and nephews in Ireland, nieces and grandnieces, nephews and grandnephews in England and USA, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Sr. Pius will be arriving at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth on Tuesday evening at 7pm for evening prayers and her private Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday morning at 11am, followed by burial in Nobber Cemetery. The two services can be viewed by going to www.maynoothparish.org

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The funeral cortège will be leaving Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Tuesday evening at approx. 6,30pm en route to St. Mary's Church, Maynooth. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) McGuire

Coill Dubh, Naas, Kildare / Ballymote, Sligo



Michael (Mike) McGuire, Coill Dubh, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Edmundstown, Doocastle, Ballymote, Co. Sligo on 12th February 2021, peacefully at Naas General Hospital.

Dearly missed and fondly remembered with eternal love by his dear wife Mary (63 years married), his children Vincent (Coill Dubh), Michael (Ballysimon, Co. Limerick), Martina (Lanesborough, Co. Longford), Raymond (Edenderry, Co. Offaly), Adrian (Coill Dubh), Nessa (Naas) and Bernadette (Lanesborough, Co. Longford), sons-in-law John and Andrew, daughters-in-law Catherine and Yvonne, his six precious grandchildren Kenneth, Elaine, Daniel, Mark, Noah and Ethan, his brother Jack, sisters-in-law Peggy and Philly, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Family residence is strictly private.

May he Rest in Peace

Michael's funeral cortège will depart Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous, Co. Kildare on Tuesday, 16th February, passing through Coill Dubh Village at approximately 4:30 pm en route to Coen's Funeral Home, The Square, Tubbercurry.

The funeral cortège will depart Coen's Funeral Home on Wednesday, 17th February, at 11:25 am to arrive (via Doocastle) to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Bunninadden, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon with burial thereafter in Doocastle Cemetery. In accordance with Government and HSE directives relating to public gatherings, the funeral service will be private to family members only.

Michael's Requiem Mass on Wednesday will be live streamed on Facebook page: Coen's Funeral Directors.

Those who wish to attend but cannot due to current restrictions, may leave a message of condolence in memory of Michael by selecting 'Condolences' below.