Two Kildare groups are finalists in National Lottery Good Causes Awards

Two organisations from Kildare; Naas Community First Responders and Irish Peatland Conservation Council, have been named amongst the thirty-six community groups, sports clubs and organisations from all over Ireland who were today announced as finalists in the National Lottery Good Causes Awards.

The Awards honour the inspiring work and achievements of thousands of projects, clubs and individuals from all over Ireland who, with the help of National Lottery Good Causes funding, have had an extraordinary impact on their local communities. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes all over the country.

Naas Community First Responders are a group of local volunteers who work alongside the National Ambulance Service to respond to calls of cardiac arrest, stroke, heart attack and choking. The unit were responsible for installing three outdoor Public Access Defibrillators throughout the town. Naas CFR began as a group of 6 and have since grown to a team of 18 volunteers who save lives and provide essential training to schools and businesses alike. They will compete in the Health & Wellbeing category of the Good Causes Awards.

Irish Peatland Conservation Council are finalists in the Heritage category of the Awards. The purpose of the IPCC, a charity based at the Bog of Allen Nature Centre, is to protect a representative sample of peatland habitat for people to enjoy today and into the future. Their project ‘Enhancing Breeding Habitat for the Endangered Marsh Fritillary Butterfly on Lullymore West Bog, Co. Kildare’ focused on protecting Europe’s only endangered butterfly on the wet grassland habitat. Through the project, they trained 14 citizen scientists in butterfly monitoring and also introduced two donkeys to the site who enhanced the conservation of the Marsh Fritillary Butterfly.

The 36 winning groups will now proceed to the grand final in six categories: Sport, Health & Wellbeing, Heritage, Arts & Culture, Community and Youth. A seventh category, Irish Language, will have a special award to be announced at the Awards final, in recognition of outstanding work done in the promotion of the Irish Language.

Speaking at the announcement, the CEO of the National Lottery, Andrew Algeo, congratulated the 36 finalists who have reached this final stage of the awards process.

He said: “The Good Causes Awards allow us to shine a light on the outstanding work being done in our communities by extraordinary groups. Our aim is to recognize the exceptional contributions of our finalists and show the people of Ireland exactly what their participation and support in the National Lottery is achieving within their communities. We are all aware of how difficult the past year has been and how important sports clubs, organisations and groups are to our wellbeing. This truly is our chance to show our appreciation for keeping our communities going during such uncertain times.”

The judging of the National Finals of the Good Causes Awards will take place virtually this year on Tuesday 16th & Wednesday 17th February. At this stage, representatives from each of the 36 finalist groups will be asked to do a short presentation remotely to the judging panel and respond to any questions that may arise. The judging panel will be chaired by Lotto presenter & weather presenter, Nuala Carey. Fergus Finlay, Columnist and Author, will join the panel as an independent judge at this stage.

Fergus Finlay spoke candidly about his involvement with the Good Causes Awards: “It is such an honour to be involved in the Good Causes Awards as the event really is a unique opportunity to highlight the array of remarkable groups and organisations doing great things in communities all over the country. I am looking forward to meeting the 36 finalists and hearing about the inspirational work that they have continued to do – even during Covid times. It feels even more heartening to be involved considering the difficulties that have been faced by so many during the past year.”

Each national category winner will receive €10,000 while the overall Good Cause of the Year will get an additional €25,000 on top of this. The winners will be announced on Saturday 29th May at the Mansion House in Dublin (subject to Public health measures in place at the time). The event will alternatively take place virtually depending on the guidelines in effect.

The 36 National Lottery Good Causes Awards finalists are below.

More information on the finalists and the National Lottery Good Causes Awards can be found at www.lottery.ie/good-causes- awards/finalists



Sport

Shankill Tennis Club, Dublin

South Dublin Taekwondo, Dublin

Raphoe Community Sports Development, Donegal

Kanturk Cycling Club, Cork

Ratoath Athletics Club, Meath

Ballintubber GAA, Mayo



Health & Wellbeing

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Dublin

LauraLynn Ireland’s Children’s Hospice, Dublin

Children in Hospital Ireland, Dublin

Lough Ree Lanesborough Angling Hub, Roscommon

Naas Community First Responders, Kildare

East Galway & Midlands Cancer Support, Galway



Heritage

Letterkenny Cathedral Quarter, Donegal

Cork Folklore Project, Cork

Cork LGBT Archive, Cork

Kilkenny Famine Experience, Kilkenny

Wildlife Rehabilitation Ireland, Meath

Irish Peatland Conservation Council, Kildare



Arts & Culture

Children’s Books Ireland, Dublin

International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival, Dublin

Dance Theatre of Ireland, Dublin

Graffiti Theatre Company, Cork

Cyclone Rep, Cork

Baboró International Arts Festival for Children, Galway



Community

Age Action Ireland, Dublin

Immigrant Council of Ireland, Dublin

Kilbarrack Coast Community Project, Dublin

Irish Deaf Society, Dublin

Daingean GAA, Offaly

Headway Limerick, Limerick



Youth

Focus Ireland, Dublin

BeLonG To Youth Services, Dublin

Millennium Family Resource Centre, Tipperary

Autism Support Louth & Meath, Louth

The Irish Pilgrimage Trust, Galway

Blue Box Creative Learning Centre, Limerick