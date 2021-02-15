Drugs found in suitcase and man and woman arrested

Gardaí have today seized cannabis with an estimated value of €192,000 following a joint intelligence led operation conducted with the Revenue Customs Service following the search of a vehicle in the Portlaoise area.



The Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, Laois/Offaly Divisional Drugs Units and Revenue Customs Officers conducted the search.

The operation led to the discovery in a suitcase of 9.6 Kgs of Herbal Cannabis with an estimated value of €192,000.



A 27 year old man and a 28 year old woman were arrested at the scene and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice ( Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.