Kildare-based cousin of US president can't wait to visit the White House

A Kildare-based cousin of new US president Joe Biden is looking forward to the day she can visit him in the White House when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Brenda Blewitt, whose dad is a third cousin of the most powerful politician in the world, met Mr Biden when he visited Ireland on two occasions in 2016 and 2017.

Brenda, who is married to husband Ross Dunphy who works in the Defence Forces, has two children: Emma aged six and Charlie, aged eight.

Brenda told the Leader: “We are all looking forward to going to the White House at some stage over the next four years, but as soon as the restrictions lift, I’m so looking forward to going to Mayo to celebrate with all my family.”

She recalled the first time she met Mr Biden in 2016 when he came to Ireland as Vice President of the US with his grandchildren, his daughter, his sister, brother and brother-in-law.

“He came to Ballina, Co Mayo, where his great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt, left from in the 1850s to go to America. Joe Biden’s mother is Jean Blewitt and Joe was born in Scranton Pennsylvania, which is twinned with Ballina coincidentally.



Fantastic day

“We had a fantastic day and got to experience all the logistics that go into making a trip like that happen. He couldn’t believe the crowds of people to came out to see him in Ballina, the whole town shut down.

“I got to meet him there, we had a very lovely family lunch and a few hours to sit and chat with him and our cousins.”

Brenda couldn’t go to the White House in 2017 when Mr Biden received the Medal of Freedom from Barrack Obama, as her husband was serving in the Lebanon at the time.

She explained: “We have two little girls, Emma and Charlie who are now 6 and 8 but were a lot younger when the White House visit came up, hence why I missed that amazing opportunity, but my sister Laurita, my brother Joseph (both living in Mayo) and my brother-in-law Francis O' Flaherty from Galway had a fantastic time. They said it was such a surreal experience to be in the White House and to mingle with all the other invited guests.

“Then we got to meet later in 2017 when Joe came back to Ireland in a private capacity as he had promised my sister Laurita who is involved with the Mayo/ Roscommon Hospice that he would do his very best to be there and to turn the sod on the Mayo part of the hospice that they were building.

“So, he did and there is a beautiful plaque in memory to Joe’s son Beau who sadly lost his battle with cancer.

“Early last year in February 2020, my sister Laurita got to go and spend a week in Nevada on the campaign trail with Joe and his team.

“She enjoyed the experience and loved being involved and seeing what goes on in an American presidential campaign. She got to attend one of the live debates. At one event he took her up on stage to introduce her to the crowd!

“He is so proud of his Irish roots and with the Irish values he was raised with.”

Brenda originally came to live in County Kildare, because husband Ross works in the Defence Forces and her work as a pharmaceutical representative is also based here.

She added: “Because of the restrictions none of us were in the US for the inauguration and we couldn’t be together as a family to celebrate either, so we did separately in our own homes.

“Us living outside Kildare town, we watched the whole thing with such interest, as did my sister Catherina and her family in Galway, and my sister Laurita, my brother Joseph, my sister-in-law Deirdre, and my dad in their respective homes in Mayo.”

Mr Biden is extremely proud of his Irish roots and his first state visit as US president may be to Ireland — possibly as early as June.

The president is due to attend the G7 Summit in Cornwall on June 11 and he may stop over in Ireland on his way — and even make a quick trip to his ancestral town of Ballina as well as Co Louth where he also has links.

After his election, Taoiseach Micheál Martin congratulated Mr Biden and described him as a true friend of Ireland throughout his life and he said he looked forward to “welcoming him back home” .