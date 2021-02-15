Council dealing with 50 incidents of illegal dumping every week - Senator

Kildare County Council is dealing with up to 50 incidents of illegal dumping every week, according to Labour Senator Mark Wall.

Mr Wall made his comments in the Seanad to the Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan.

According to the Athy-based politician: “Kildare County Council, is now dealing with 40 to 50 incidents each week and is spending more than €3 million per year on mitigating matters.”

He added: “If this is replicated across our 31 local authorities, it means that approximately €90 million will be spent on this problem.

“This does not include the additional money the Department may have allocated and does not include the time and effort of the many volunteers who do their best to clean up after this unacceptable behaviour.”

Mr Wall said that a negative aspect of the Covid-19 lockdowns was the litter and dumping taking place in some areas.

He explained: “Our main roads resemble advertising dumping grounds, as discarded packets, cups and boxes fight with one another for the little spots available on these roads and are constantly blown about in the wind.

“Our country lanes are now extensions of our landfill sites such is the amount of rubbish being illegally deposited there.

“Our farming community is constantly having to remove piled up rubbish from headlands, entrances and fields. Rubbish is just flung over ditches by those passing in vans or cars.”

Mr Wall said that tourism bodies try to sell the country as a beautiful, unspoilt island with 40 shades of green.

But he added: “We have to intervene, however, as those green fields, those important city streets, our beautiful hills, those quaint country lanes, not to mention our precious bogland, will disappear under mountains of discarded fridges, sofas, tyres and household rubbish.

“These are all illegally dumped by those who consider themselves above the law because they gave a person driving a van or a car a few bob to get rid of it.”

Minister Ryan said his Department will work with local authorities to ensure there is a robust, sustainable waste enforcement system in place to combat all illegal waste activity.