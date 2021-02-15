Winners announced for St Brigid's Day competition from Into Kildare

The winners of the recent competition run by Into Kildare for St Brigid’s Day have been announced.

Children were invited to create a St Brigid’s Cross from what ever materials they had available.

There were lots of entries with crosses made from newspaper, straws, pipe cleaners, pasta, masks, lego and even baked!

The overall winners were:

• Under 10 Winner - Tara Dunne - Age 5



• Over 10 Winner - Ruby Counihan - Age 11

There were also three runner up prizes:

• Best Baked Cross – Ariadna Popa - Age 7

• Most Creative Cross - Orna Manning - Age 8

• Most Unique Cross - Isabel Kelly - Age 10