18 students from all over Kildare awarded scholarships to DCU

A total of 18 Kildare students have been awarded a €500 Academic Scholarship to study at Dublin City University.

The scholarships were awarded to the following students in recognition of them achieving 550 points or more in the Leaving Certificate.

The students are:

Seán Byrne and Adam O’Connor, both former pupils of Salesian College, are studying Engineering and Aviation Management respectively

Ben McInerney and Mikhail Sedyshev are past pupils of Patrician Secondary School. Ben is studying Accounting and Finance and Mikhail is studying Global Business (Germany)

Claire Sweeney, a past pupil of Holy Family Secondary School, is studying Accounting and Finance

Ellen Clare and Amy Brown are also past pupils of Holy Family Secondary School. Ellen is studying Global Business (Spanish) and Amy is undertaking a Bachelor of Education

Clara Daly of Coláiste Naomh Mhuire, is also studying Accounting and Finance

Kaytlyn Walsh of Cross And Passion College is undertaking the Bachelor of Education

Lourde Fitzpatrick of Árdscoil na Trionóide is also undertaking the Bachelor of Education

Sadhbh Tully of Coláiste Naomh Mhuire is doing the Bachelor of Education

Saidhbh Quinn of Newbridge College is also undertaking the Bachelor of Education

Conor Walsh, a past pupil of Leixlip Community School, is studying Actuarial and Financial Maths

Emma Tallon of Scoil Dara, is doing the BSc in Children's & General Nursing

Hilary Daly of St Wolstan's Community School is studying Actuarial Maths

James Flattery of Maynooth Post Primary School, is studying Actuarial and Financial Maths

Sorcha Walsh of Maynooth Community College is doing the BSc in Psychology

Tom Mernagh of Meánscoil Iognáid Ris is studying Actuarial Maths

A total of €153,500 worth of scholarships were presented to 307 first year students at DCU this year. While a traditional presentation ceremony could not take place due to current restrictions, school principals will be presented with a plaque to display in the school marking the significant achievement of their past pupil.



Scholarships are awarded to students who gain the required number of points, meet the specific entry requirements and register to study with any of DCU’s five faculties: Engineering & Computing; Humanities & Social Sciences; Science & Health; DCU Business School and the Institute of Education DCU.

To find out more about studying at DCU or the DCU Academic Scholarships, visit https://www.dcu.ie/ studentrecruitment