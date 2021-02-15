Kildare's regional and local roads get €18.9m in funding for 2021

Minister for the Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has confirmed the allocation of €18.9m in funding to Kildare County Council for regional and local roads for 2021.

This national €555m funding package will allow approximately 3,100kms of roads to be maintained and 2,450kms to be strengthened.

These grants supplement local authorities’ own resources expenditure on regional and local road projects and do not represent the total investment in regional and local roads for this year.

This includes €2m for work on the Southern Distributor Route which will allow Kildare County Council proceed with planned works for this year.

Minister of State Martin Heydon said: "I am delighted that Minister Ryan has confirmed the progression of the Southern Distributor and allocated €2m to Kildare County Council for works to progress during 2021.

"This funding and confirmation will allow KCC to proceed with the tender for the main works contract for this long awaited project for Athy."

Kildare North TD Bernard Durkan said: “This funding will cover routine maintenance to safeguard our infrastructure, ensure that our roads are resilient against the deteriorating effects of climate change and also contains provisions for walking and cycling infrastructure and safety schemes.

“Maintaining our regional and local road network in Kildare is not only important for connectivity, but crucial to ensuring safety on our roads, reducing road collisions and protecting lives.

“Funding for the roll out of a signage programme relating to lower speed limits in housing areas as well as ‘safe passing’ signs for cyclists will also be provided for as part of today’s allocations.

“Routine maintenance works are fundamental to safeguarding our road infrastructure and keeping the network in a good condition

“All strategic road improvement investment schemes will include provisions for walking and cycling infrastructure to take account of the needs of all road users, including cyclists and pedestrians.

“I commend my colleagues Minister Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton for this critically important investment. I know it will make a huge difference to our road network in Kildare.

Kildare North TD James Lawless has welcomed €18,947,475 in regional and local roads allocations for 2021 for County Kildare.

Deputy Lawless commented: “Some of these roads like Beggars End, Cromwellstown have been in need of investment for a long time and I am very glad to see them now being supported. One of the benefits of being in government is the ability to make the case for your area directly to the relevant Ministers and I am very pleased to see the significant investment in North Kildare in these allocations.”

Details of the breakdown of funding is below: