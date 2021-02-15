Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, February 15

The death has occurred of Mary Burke (née Dooley)

1770 Ballyroe, Athy, Kildare



Wife of the late Brendan and mother of the late John. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Linda, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 2pm on Tuesday afternoon (16th February) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 10 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Anna KANE (née Hogan)

St. Conleth`s Place, Naas, Kildare



Predeceased by her son David, granddaughter Siobhán and brother Eddie.

Beloved wife of Michael and mother of Michael, Paul, Marie, Catherine, Veronica, Robert, Martin and Áine. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, daughters-in-law Marie, Lorna, Marie and Rose, sons-in-law Brendan, John and Bill, grandchildren Paula, Barry, Brian, Emma, Rory, Orlaith, Hannah, Ben, Sinéad, Ciara, Fiona, Aoife, Eimear, Aidan, Katie and Sam, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Anna will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth McCormack (née O'Neill)

26 The Grange, Portlaoise, Laois / Ballinakill, Laois / Newtown, Kildare



Elizabeth passed away peacefully in her 80th year at Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home. Loving wife, mother, foster mum and grandmother. Formerly of Sarto Park, Naas and Kilkenny Rd, Ballinakill. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tommy, sons Martin and Ray, daughter Caitriona, foster daughter Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, daughter-in-law Karen, sons-in-law John and Michael, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will take place in St Brigid's Church, Ballinakill at 2 o'c on Tuesday followed by burial in St. Brigid's Cemetery. Funeral Mass may be viewed on ballinakillknockparish.com Due to Government advice 10 people max in church. Those who wish to sympathise may do so in the Condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Dolores CARDIFF (née McCormick)

Newbridge, Kildare / Swords, Dublin



CARDIFF (née McCormick) Dolores (Newbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Swords, Co. Dublin) - 13th February 2021 (peacefully) at her home after a long illness bravely borne with her loving family by her side. Sadly missed by her loving husband John (Sammy), son Shane, daughter-in-law June, grandchildren Dean and Emma, sisters Raphael, Daria, Trudy, Barbara and Sonia, brothers Trevor and Niall, and Karen - special friend and like a daughter to Dolores, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Dody Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Monday to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany for 10 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Dolores's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on newbridgeparish.ie

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot due to current restrictions can leave their condolences on the RIP condolence section below.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. James's Hospital Oncology Department.

The death has occurred of Eamon Heffernan

St. Martin`s Avenue, Naas, Kildare / Curragh, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving wife Moira, daughter Geraldine, son Kevin, daughter-in-law Maura, son-in-law David, grandchildren Ríoghnach and Cillian, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Funeral arrangements have to be finalised. Details will follow on Monday. Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a Funeral Mass in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Eamon will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mike) McGuire

Coill Dubh, Naas, Kildare / Ballymote, Sligo



Michael (Mike) McGuire, Coill Dubh, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly of Edmundstown, Doocastle, Ballymote, Co. Sligo on 12th February 2021, peacefully at Naas General Hospital.

Dearly missed and fondly remembered with eternal love by his dear wife Mary (63 years married), his children Vincent (Coill Dubh), Michael (Ballysimon, Co. Limerick), Martina (Lanesborough, Co. Longford), Raymond (Edenderry, Co. Offaly), Adrian (Coill Dubh), Nessa (Naas) and Bernadette (Lanesborough, Co. Longford), sons-in-law John and Andrew, daughters-in-law Catherine and Yvonne, his six precious grandchildren Kenneth, Elaine, Daniel, Mark, Noah and Ethan, his brother Jack, sisters-in-law Peggy and Philly, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Family residence is strictly private.

May he Rest in Peace



Funeral Arrangements Later