KWWSPCA: Thanks for all your generosity to shelter

Three beautiful greyhounds arrived into our animal shelter in Athgarvan last week with very specific dietary requirements. For breakfast, they like Weetabix, eggs, honey and milk. Then for dinner they like beef mince with nuts and pasta.

These racing dogs have been used to eating this high protein diet. We knew they would most likely refuse to eat any other food that we offered. This refusal would lead to weight loss and possible gastric upset. The best solution in these cases is to continue with their current diet and slowly transition them to normal dog food over 10 to 14 days. As our shelter has a good range of dog and cat food, we were slightly caught on the hop on this occasion and so we put out an appeal on Facebook for some support.

We were overwhelmed with the response we received with people bringing boxes, jars and bags to the shelter. In a matter of days we had built up a large supply for our new arrivals.

Thank you very much for your great efforts and kindness.

We were particularly grateful to two lovely enterprising children Paraic and Siofra O’Leary who live on a farm in Sallins. They have ten hens and recently set up a lockdown business operating a stall at their farm gate to sell fresh free range eggs. They are kindly donating some of their earnings to a different charity each month and for February they have chosen the KWWSPCA.

They visited us this week with a large box of dog food, cat food and pet treats that they purchased from their earnings. They told us how they know the personality of each one of their hens and how one hen regularly breaks up any rows between their dogs. We are extremely grateful to them for thinking of us and we wish them well with their thriving business.

The three new greyhounds are settling in nicely and getting on well with the other dogs. Interestingly, there hasn’t been any reaction from the other dogs to the fact that there are high levels of cuisine going to certain kennels twice daily. Perhaps we could be the first animal shelter to be awarded a Michelin Star!

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook