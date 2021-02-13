Croí Laighean Credit Union setting new standards for fair insurance with Peopl

Croí Laighean Credit Union, one of the country’s most progressive Credit Unions has launched some of the country’s most eye-catching insurance products in partnership with Peopl Insurance. Fair, affordable, and quality cover on Life, Home and Travel insurance are what is on offer along with some of the most competitive policy costs in the country.

Based on a newly designed easy call or click quote model, it allows both Credit Union members and all potential customers to get an instant quote and cover, through a dedicated call centre number, 0818 293 446, or, by visiting clcu.ie/peopl-insurance.

Paul Kennedy, CEO of Croí Laighean Credit Union said “We always stood for fairness, and now we’re setting-out to establish ‘fairness’ as the standard by which insurance should be considered. Community is at the heart of everything we do and that is why we are supporting Peopl, fair and affordable insurance that puts the customer first.

“Plus, over half of Peopl’s income, after claims and running costs, comes right back to our members and the community through Croí Laighean Credit Union.”

Three packages

Croí Laighean Credit Union has introduced their members and the community to Peopl. Starting with three new insurance packages — Life, Home and Travel.

With cover provided by some of the largest names in insurance, Peopl offers inclusive cover, at very competitive prices, substantiated by highly competitive product benefits.

The new Travel cover is amongst the first in Ireland to re-introduce Covid-19 protection and has no upper age limits on their Travel policies. It offers total cover for all the family, regardless of age and up to six children travel for free.

The Life cover offers the longest terms you will find, provides cover up to 91 years of age, plus the customer can get an immediate quote and cover provided on the same day. Even better, the first month cover is free at Croí Laighean Credit Union.

Their Home cover is truly unique. Peopl ensures that the right cover is obtained for the customer and ensures rates are very competitive by obtaining real-time quotes from at least three of Ireland’s biggest insurers. Croí Laighean Credit Union members have the added assurance that using some of the smartest technology in the country, ensuring that policyholders rates are checked every year, the cost of home insurance does not automatically rise year on year.

Peopl Insurance is currently available in over 13 of the country’s largest Credit Unions and now in its third month of operation, its growing rapidly, weekly.

The Peopl product range is also growing, with 9 new products planned for roll out over the next 12 months, including cancer cover, student cover, pet cover and lots more.