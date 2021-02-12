FOR SALE: Newbridge home with sauna and hot tub in rear chalet

A detached six-bedroom home on almost a half acre is for sale for €520,000.

The property at Meadow View, Rathbride, Newbridge is situated in a quiet rural setting with tremendous views of the surrounding countryside.

It features a wooden chalet with sauna and hot tub.

The home is within easy access of the adjoining towns of Kildare 2 ½ miles, Newbridge 3 ½ miles and Milltown 1 mile.

Approached through an electric gate to a tarmac drive the property has the benefit of a dual entrance, standing on c. 0.4 acre with detached garage and chalet containing sauna and hot tub.

This is an ideal family home presented in showhouse condition containing c. 278.7 sq.m. (c. 3,000 sq.ft.) of spacious accommodation with features including oil fired central heating, PVC double glazed windows, PVC fascias/soffits, granite worktops and four bathrooms.

The property is located one mile from the Curragh Plains with 4,500 acres of open parkland ideal for walking, cycling or running.

The Pollardstown Fen is adjacent to the the property with 540 acres of a preserved sanctuary.

Commuters have the benefit of a good road and rail infrastructure with the M7 motorway, train services and bus route close by.

There are also excellent shopping facilities in the area with Tesco, Dunnes Stores, Penneys, TK Maxx, Newbridge Silverware, Whitewater Shopping Centre and Kildare Retail Outlet Village.