Four more residents die in Kildare nursing home Covid-19 outbreak

Four more residents have died in a Kildare nursing home Covid-19 outbreak, bringing the total number of deaths there to 14.

A total of 40 members of staff and 40 residents were found to have tested positive for Covid-19 at Beechpark Nursing Home since mid-January, however almost all are out of isolation and 28 of the impacted staff are now back at work.

"We continue to liaise with the families of our residents on an ongoing basis and we are also maintaining daily telephone contact with staff members impacted by the virus," said a spokesperson.

The nursing home is located on the Rathangan road outside Kildare town.