LATEST: Kildare town area has the highest rate of Covid-19 infections

The Kildare town area now has the highest infection rate for Covid-19 in the county.

The Naas area is also high and is above the average national number of cases over a two week period.

According to the latest figures up to Monday, February 8, the Kildare town local electoral area (LEA) had 104 cases or a rate per 100,000 population of 404.6.

The Republic of Ireland rate per 100,000 is currently 319.

In Naas, there were 130 confirmed cases and a LEA rate per 100,000 of 332.3.

Newbridge saw 99 cases and a rate per 100,000 of 279.

The Celbridge area had 43 cases and a rate per 100,000 population of 198.8.

Maynooth had 91 cases and a rate per 100,000 population of 306.1

The Leixlip area had 34 cases and a rate of 214.4 per 100,000 population.

Clane had 73 confirmed cases of 73 and a population rate of 256.7.

Athy had 69 cases or a rate per 100,000 population of 260.