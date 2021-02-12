Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, February 12

The death has occurred of Brendan (Benny) McHale

Ashgrove, Ballybrittas, Laois / Monasterevin, Kildare



Formerly of St Evin's Park, Monasterevin, County Kildare. Suddenly. Sadly missed by his loving parents Colm and Christina, brothers Brian, Colm (jnr), David and Thomas, sister Jennifer, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions A Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Saturday at 11:20am arriving St John's Church, Killenard for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. People are welcome to stand along the route to the Church, in the Churchyard and in the Cemetery with Social Distancing being observed at all times.

You can leave your condolences on the Online Condolence Book below.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Brendan's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nellie) Mitchell (née Ward)

Hodgestown Upper, Donadea, Kildare



Peacefully in the tender care of the Staff of Tallaght Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Michael, sadly missed by her loving family, sister Mary, brothers John and Jim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law,nieces,nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Ellen Rest In Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Marie Morrow

Celbridge, Kildare / Rossnowlagh, Donegal



Marie Morrow, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Kilbarron, Rossnowlagh, Co. Donegal. Suddenly at Naas University Hospital, Kildare. Remains leaving John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshannon at 10.30am on Saturday for Funeral mass at 11am in St.Patrick's church, Ballyshannon. Burial afterwards in Abbey cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Church Webcam:

https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Due to government advice and H.S.E guidelines regarding public garherings. a private funeral will take place. Marie's family understands and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences and for those who would like to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, may leave their message of condolence for the family in the 'condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of David (Davie) O'Loughlin

Tullylost, Rathangan, Kildare



David (Davie) O'Loughlin, Tulllylost, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, 11th February 2021, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff at Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare.

Beloved husband of the late Tattens.

He will be sadly missed by his children, Sharone (Casey), Miriam, Tom, Rory, Eileen, Jack, Hilary (McGettigan), sons in law Liam,Willie, daughters in law Maura, Elena, Mary, 16 grandchildren, brothers, Eddie, Tommy, sisters, Betty, Bridie & Gretta,sisters in law, brothers in law, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines a private family Mass will take place on Saturday (13th February) at 11 o'clock, in the Church of the Assumption & St. Patrick (max 10 people), followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Davie's Mass can be viewed on

https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

Neighbours and Friends are welcome to line the route to Church & Cemetery, while observing Social Distancing guidelines.

Those wishing to leave a message may do so on the condolence section below.

The Family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of Rosaleen DORAN (née Harrington)

Kill, Kildare



Doran (nee Harrington) (Kill) – Feb 9, 2021, (peacefully), at Naas General Hospital, Rosaleen, beloved wife of the late Kit and dear mother of Mary, David, Christopher and Raymond; Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, brother Ollie, sister-in-law Dolores, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://churchmedia.tv/camera/test on Friday at 11am. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below.

“May She Rest in Peace”

The death has occurred of Michael HAYES

McAuley Place, Naas, Kildare / Kilfinane, Limerick



Formally of McAuley Place, Naas and Ballyorgan, KIlfinane, Co. Limerick. Michael passed away peacefully surrounded by and in the loving care of his family. Predeceased by his loving partner the late Margaret O’Toole. Sadly missed forever by his daughter Caroline, sons Micheal and Bernard, son-in-law Patrick, daughter in Law Anita, his loving grandchildren Cathal, Eoghan, Luke, Annalena, Kilian, his brother Tommy, and the mother of his children & life long friend Peggy, extended family and many friends.

"May Michael Rest In Peace"

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Michael will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Team of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

Michael’s funeral cortege will be leaving the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Saturday morning at 9.40am en-route to the Church. Those who would like to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.