Funding for Sallins traffic measures welcomed by Road Safety Group but celebrations on hold until plans confirmed

The Sallins Road Safety Action Group has welcomed the announcement today by the National Transport Authority of an allocation of €460,000 for Traffic Management Measures and Cycle Scheme in Sallins village.

The €460,000 is part of an overall €240m being allocated to local authorities to support 468 sustainable transport projects across the country. A total of €7,730,000 is being allocated under the plan to 18 projects in County Kildare, seven of which are new projects.

Sallins Road Safety Action Group Chairperson, Bernie Johnston said, “while today’s news sounds fantastic for the residents of Sallins village and our surrounds, as well as for those who travel through the village, we are really looking forward to seeing exactly what will be proposed in terms of tangible and effective road safety measures in the village.

“We appreciate the tireless work done by our residents and by many of our public representatives – national and local – who have been campaigning for road safety measures to be put in place in the village for many years, and we look forward to working closely with Kildare County Council over the coming months on how this new allocation will be best used.”

The Sallins Road Safety Action Group said it has worked hard over recent years to develop a number of tangible and workable solutions to the serious traffic safety issues within the village. Its technical committee conducted a detailed risk assessment in early 2019, updated in January 2021, which identified seven key danger spots in the village, and proposed a number of workable traffic-calming measures to deal with them.

The group said road safety is a significant issue in Sallins, with accidents or near misses happening on a weekly basis.

"Sallins Road Safety Action Group is a group of committed Sallins residents, drawn from all areas of the village, and has the support of national and local politicians from all parties," it added.