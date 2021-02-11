Design for busy Maynooth road upgrade hindered by lack of money

The design for the upgrading of the Celbridge road in Maynooth, which is used by hundreds of schoolchildren, has not started due to absence of money, Kildare County Council’s Clane-Maynooth Municipal District has been told.

At its February 5 meeting, Cllr Tim Durkan asked the council for an update on the progress made on the design for the upgrading of the Celbridge Road, Maynooth.

In a report members were told that the council is currently in the process of being granted its allocation from the National Transport Authority (NTA) for its 2021 Sustainable Transport Measures Grants.

It said that as part of these grants, there may be a number of projects within Maynooth, including some potential for the Celbridge Road.

But the report said: “Design for the upgrading of the Celbridge Road, Maynooth has not commenced due to no funding currently being assigned. This plan is decided upon by the NTA and the council hope to get the NTA’s final plan for Kildare by early February.”

Cllr Durkan said he was disappointed with the news.

He said the issue of safety and upgrading of the Celbridge road, which has a lot of school related traffic, has been raised more than any other issue.

He said he had been told by two former Directors of Service that this road was on the agenda.

Cllr Naoise O’Cearuil said action was needed.

Cllr Peter Hamilton said that the work was possibly the highest priority in the chamber with the safety of 750 pupils at stake and plans for the eastern bypass of Maynooth nearby.

Officials said they are very aware of the road and that there is promise of additional staff.

Regarding recruitment for the work, Director of Service, Sonya Kavanagh, said there were significant plans for extra resources and they expected Department sanction to come.

Cllr Durkan said the project was on the shelf long enough and 750 students were using a path less than a metre wide.

UPDATE: Today the NTA announced funding of €60,000 for the Celbridge Road, Maynooth.