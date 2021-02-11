Lorry stopped at Kildare bridge found to have no tax for almost three years
Over weight
Gardai found this lorry hadn't been taxed for 1,045 days when it was stopped at Caragh bridge.
Naas Roads Policing Unit observed the heavy goods vehicle crossing the narrow bridge in contravention of a 3.5 tonne weight restriction.
A follow up check revealed the vehicle hadn't been taxed for almost three years. The lorry was seized and a fixed charge penalty notice was issued.
Naas Roads Policing Unit observed this HGV crossing a narrow bridge on the R409 Caragh in contravention of 3.5 Tonne weight restriction. A check using the mobility app revealed that the lorry was untaxed for 1045 days. Vehicle impounded FCPN issued. pic.twitter.com/JIhS6gNqZc— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 10, 2021
