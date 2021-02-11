Choice to open new premises in Clane

Well known home store, Choice is opening up a new premises in Clane.

Naas-based property company, O’Neill & Co., which secured the long-term lease on the property, says it is encouraging to see an indigenous Irish business, like Choice, flourish and expand in the time of COVID-19.

Irish-owned and operated, Choice has weathered the recent economic uncertainty and continues its growth trajectory with the acquisition of a 2,322.4 sqm retail space on the Dublin Road, Clane.

In business for over 40 years and employing upwards of 200 staff, the Choice chain, which started in Meath, now extends to Louth, Cavan, Kildare and Wexford.

Choice owner Michael Brett commented: “It was a pleasure working with O’Neill and Co. in finding our next store location; Clane was a perfect Choice for us. We look forward to welcoming the people of Clane and the surrounding areas into our new store when it opens in April”.

Leasing Agent Darac O’Neill observed: "Within the Dublin Road property, Choice found all of the elements they were looking for: a modern, high-spec unit with ample parking and easy access to the M7 and M4 motorways."

"Clane has a catchment population of some 80,000 and is continually growing given its proximity to Dublin. This is a great boost for Kildare, and for Clane in particular, which further strengthens the retail offering in the town."

Choice specialise in kitchenware, household, hardware, petcare, gift and home, health and beauty, electrical, stationery, seasonal and toys.