Applegreen welcomes Kildare ‘forecourt baby’ Ellie with year’s worth of free fuel for proud parents

Applegreen has offered a year’s worth of free fuel to the parents of a baby girl who made an ‘unexpected’ arrival on the forecourt of the company’s outlet in Caragh, just over a week ago.

Expectant parents John Feane and Naomi Galvin got the surprise of their lives last Tuesday night, February 3 when, en route home from a check-up at the Coombe Hospital in Dublin, they realised that baby Ellie was in more of a rush than they had realised.

The quick-thinking parents immediately parked on the forecourt of their local Applegreen in Caragh and called for an ambulance.

To mark an eventful night, Applegreen has given John and Naomi an additional reason to celebrate with free fuel for a year – plus some birthday treats for baby Ellie.

The picture shows proud parents John and Naomi with Baby Ellie and their children Lorcan (1 yr) ,Phillip (8) Rory (5) and Molly (3) along with staff member Claire Smullen at Applegreen,Caragh. Photos: Julien Behal