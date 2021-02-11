Man due in court in connection with attempted bank robbery

A man in his 40s is due before a sitting of Dublin District Court this morning, charged in connection with the attempted armed robbery of a financial institution on Baggot Street Lower, Dublin on December 23.

Shortly before 3pm on that date a lone male entered a bank on Baggott Street lower armed with a suspected firearm. It’s understood he threatened staff and demanded cash before leaving the scene empty handed. An imitation firearm was recovered from the scene along with clothing discarded by the suspect at a nearby location.

Following a lengthy investigation including media appeals and the use of DNA analysis a suspect was identified. During an operation in the Dublin 8 area yesterday led by uniformed Gardaí and the Serious Crime Unit from Pearse Street Station , a man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the incident. He was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station and detained for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has since been charged and is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court at 10.30am this morning.