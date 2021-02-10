BREAKING: Major electricity outage in Kildare town area with over 4,000 customers affected

Large parts of the Kildare town area are without electricity after a fault.

ESB Networks has estimated that it may be 7.30om before power is restored.

The fault was first reported at 3.30pm.

The company said 4,640 customers are affected by the outage which crews are working to rectify.

A statement said: "We apologise for the loss of supply.

"We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."