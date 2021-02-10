Parts of Kildare may have water supply problems on Thursday due to essential works by Irish Water

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kildare County Council, is progressing with essential maintenance works to safeguard the drinking water supply for homes and businesses in Kildare and the Greater Dublin Area (GDA) in accordance with current Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions.

These works will take place in a number of locations from 10am on Thursday 11 February until 7am on Friday 12 February.

While works are ongoing, customers in the following areas may experience low water or supply disruptions:

The locations are: Knockatippaun Cramersvalley, Newabbey, Sallymount, Brannockstown, Gilltown, Milemill, Yellowbog Common, Old Killcullen, Yellowbog, Glebe South, Toberogan, Catersbog, Castlefish, Halverstown, Baronsland, Kilgowan, Ballymount and surrounding areas discoloured afterwards.

Following the completion of the works it may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Some customers may experience slight discolouration to their water supply following completion of works. For information on discoloured water, please visit https://www.water.ie/water- supply/supply-issues/ discoloured-water/.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council regret any inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience while we carry out these essential works in accordance with the current Level 5 COVID-19 restrictions.

John O Donoghue, Regional Operations Manager, Irish Water said “Irish Water would like to thank the local community, businesses, homeowners and commuters for their patience and cooperation while we carry out these essential works to safeguard the water supply for Kildare and the wider Greater Dublin Area.

"Irish Water understands this type of work can be inconvenient and we will ensure our work crews make every effort to minimise any disruption these essential works may cause."

These works form part of the Barrow Extension project which will provide up to an additional 18 million litres of drinking water per day for communities across the region. This is the equivalent of the average daily water consumption of 140,000 people and will support future growth and ensure a sustainable, secure and reliable water supply for customers now and into the future. For more information on the project, please visit www.water.ie/projects-plans/ barrow-water-supply-scheme- area-extension/.

Irish Water continues to work at this time with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact Irish Water on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please visit www.water.ie/water-supply/ supply-and-service-update/.

