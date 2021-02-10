LATEST: Covid-19 infection rates for local areas in Co Kildare revealed

The Athy local area continues to have the highest infection rate in County Kildare, followed by Kildare town and Leixlip, according to the most up-to-date data.

Athy had 169 cases or a rate per 100,000 population of 636.8 for a two week period up to February 1.

These figures have improved considerably for the Athy area but it remains above the average national infection level per 100,000 of population which is currently 455.

Kildare town had 110 cases or a rate per 100,000 of population of 428.

The latest Local Electoral Area (LEA) figures are for the two week period between January 19 and February 1.

In Leixlip there were 64 cases or 403.5 per 100,000.

In Naas, there were 154 cases with a rate per 100,000 of the population of 393.6.

Maynooth had 100 cases or 336.4 per 100,000 population.

Celbridge had 67 cases or a rate of 309.8 per 100,000 population.

Newbridge had 105 cases or a rate of 296 per 100,000 population.

Clane had 70 cases or a rate of 246.2 per 100,000 of population.

Meanwhile in Naas Hospital up to Tuesday night, there were 29 Covid-19 positive patients, including three in critical care.

HSE records show there were also five patients suspected of having the virus at the Hospital.

Meanwhile, due to the size of its population, it's likely that County Kildare will be a location for one of the 40 large vaccination centres being planned by the HSE in coming weeks.

HSE boss Paul Reid said that some of these facilities could have 40 to 50 lanes for people to be vaccinated, while others may have 10 to 20 bays.

The plans for the new facilities are being developed alongside the immediate plan for vaccinating those over the age of 70 in the Republic through GP practices.

Mr Reid told RTÉ’s This Week programme on Sunday that people aged over 70 will not be fully vaccinated until the middle of May.

Those over 70 will receive their first vaccination by mid-April and their second by mid-May, he said. It had originally been planned that the first doses would have been provided to those over 70 by the end of March.

At the weekend, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, people who feel unwell to call their GP as soon as possible if they get Covid-19 symptoms so they don't infect others.

He said: “Do not adopt a ‘wait and see’ approach.”

“Similarly, do not leave your house or go to work if you have any cold or flu like symptoms at all. Breaking these habits will limit Covid-19’s opportunity to spread from person to person.”