Local politicians raise concerns about lack of school places for September

The KWETB said its officials are in ongoing discussions with the Department of Education about the provision of school places in many areas such as Newbridge, Naas, Kildare and Celbridge.

Joe Kelly, the Director of Organisation Support and Development told its board meeting in January there was a “serious level of concern over the issue of school places.” He said principals are being encouraged to examine needs in their catchment areas in coming years. Mr Kelly said that sometimes parents may apply to up to three local schools and then chose one for their child.

Board member Cllr Tom Fortune, representing Wicklow Co Council, criticised the “robotic” approach taken by Department of Education officials to representations made by councillors.

Board member Cllr Ide Cussen said she struggled to describe the crisis of school places in north Kildare.

Board member Cllr Angela Feeney said that the population of Co Kildare was projected to rise by over 40,000 and that a situation could develop that parents buying homes in the county may not have school places for their children.

Cllr Feeney added: “We need a multi-agency approach.

“Councillors are getting phone calls all the time about school places. It’s a huge stress for parents.

“I have continuously put it on the Kildare Co Council’s agenda and will continue to do so.

“We must bang on the door of the Department and continue to do so before it becomes a crisis.”

Board member Cllr Kevin Duffy said that in south Kildare it was safe to say to say that not one single school is under subscribed.

He acknowledged that the KWETB isn’t responsible for all areas, but he added that a cross-agency approach is needed on the issue of school places.

He said: “The Department of Education needs to be held to account. It’s an absolute disgrace.”

“Sitting on a board of management, to see the numbers of students that may not be getting places in September, it is really worrying.”

He urged the Department to get rolling on installing prefabs on school grounds as schools will be under more serious pressure.

Sinn Féin TD Patricia Ryan recently raised the issue of school places in Kildare Town to the Minister for Education in the Dáil.

Minister Norma Foley told the Dáil that her Department is aware of increasing pressures and demand for additional primary and post primary school places in the Kildare town area.

She added that where capacity issues arise, it may not be as a result of lack of accommodation but may be driven by factors such as duplication of applications where pupils have applied for a place to a number of schools in the area.

Pupils can’t get a place in their preferred school while there are places in other schools in the town/ area and that some towns/ areas have single sex schools and while places are available in the school there are not available to all pupils.

The Minister also said that pupils coming from outside the local area are also applying for places.

She added: “Until these issues are discussed with the relevant school authorities the true extent of any capacity issue will only become known.”

Under Project Ireland 2040, the Minister said her Department continues to make progress to increase the infra structural capacity in the schools sector, in order to meet demographic and other demands.