Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, February 10

The death has occurred of Berney Conlan

Demense, Rathangan, Kildare



Berney Conlan, Demense, Rathangan, co. Kildare, February 9th 2021 at Beech Park Nursing Home, Kildare. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Jane, his siblings Breda, Monica & Ambrose.

Berney will be sadly missed by his brothers James & Dermot, sisters in law Eileen and Phil, his extended family & neighbours and large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines a private family Mass will take place on Thursday (11th February), via his home, to the Church of the Assumption & St. Patrick for 11 o'clock Mass (max 10 people), followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Berney's Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

Those wishing to leave a message may do so on the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Tom (Tommie) Brien

Prospect, Sallins, Kildare / Clane, Kildare



Brien, Tom (Tommie), Prospect, Sallins and late of Loughanure, Clane, Co. Kildare, February 8th 2021, peacefully in the exceptional, loving and compassionate care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas. Beloved husband of the late Bridget and brother of the late Jim and Nancy (Donnelly). Tom will be sadly missed by his loving sister Lucy, sisters in law Mary, Sr. Mary (O'Connor) and Hannah (O'Connor), nephews and nieces from the Brien, Donnelly and O'Connor families, wonderful neighbours and his whist playing friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Tom. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Tom's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : http://www.facebook.com/EastCoastvideo

Tom's funeral cortége will be passing by his residence en-route to Our Lady & the Guardian Angel's Church, Sallins for a private family funeral. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Dolores Duffy (née Collins)

Logstown, Kilcullen, Kildare / Turloughmore, Galway



Dolores Duffy (nee Collins), Logstown, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare and late of Waterview, Turloughmore, Co Galway.

Peacefully on 8th February 2021. Predeceased by her parents Martin & Ita and sister Nuala.

Sadly missed by her devoted husband Tom, loving family Derek, Martina and Gary, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, sisters and brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, aunt Ann, nephews, nieces, relatives neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Following current Government restrictions and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, the funeral for Dolores will take place privately with a limited number of 10 people of family only in Lackagh, Galway. Her remains will be taken from the home of her son Derek in Ballyglass, Turloughmore, to the Church of Our Lady of Knock, Lackagh for her Funeral Mass on Wednesday, February 10th at 12.00 noon. Private Cremation will follow in Shannon Crematorium. Mass will be live-streamed on www.lackaghchurchliveyoutube and also broadcast on parish radio, 106.9 FM.

Anyone who wishes to do so, are invited to leave a message of condolence in the section (Condolences) below.

The death has occurred of Gerry Finn

Orchard Park, The Curragh, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving mother Ann, father Syl, sisters Olivia and Mary, brothers Syl Jnr and Michael, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Gerry Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Brigids Church, The Curragh for requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh, Facebook page on Thursday from 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleths Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Martin HANLON

Carna, Suncroft, Kildare



HANLON Martin (Carna, Suncroft, Co. Kildare) - 5th February 2021 (suddenly) at his home. Predeceased by his mother and father John and Lilly, brothers Jody, Michael and John. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Mary, Ann and Grainne, brothers Tommy, Paddy, Tony and Noel, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Martin Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Suncroft for 11 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot due to current restrictions can leave their condolences on the RIP condolence section below.

House Private, please.

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kate) McILKENNY (née McLaughlin)

Celbridge, Kildare / Belfast, Antrim



McILKENNY (Nee McLaughlin) (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ardoyne, Belfast) February 8th 2021 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of Woodlands at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Catherine (Kate), beloved wife of the late Richard (McIlkenny) and dear mother of Ann, Theresa, Martine, Sean, Maggie and Siobhan and a devoted grandmother. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-laws, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

Those who would have liked to attend Kate’s funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com/death-notices

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, may view Kate’s Funeral Mass online on Thursday (11th February 2021) at 12 noon by following the link https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

The death has occurred of Teresa Mullen (née McGuire)

Ballymany Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Athlone, Westmeath



The death has occurred of Teresa Mullen, (Née Mc Guire) Ballymany Park, Newbridge and formerly of The Station, Athlone. Sadly missed by her loving husband Roy, sons Roy, Mark, and Daniel, daughter in law Karen, grandchildren Zac, Hester and Louis, sister Olive, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



May She Rest In Peace





Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines funeral and burial will be private to family only. Funeral Mass is St Peter & Paul’s Church, Athlone on Thursday 11th February at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery. Mass can be viewed from the following link: http://www.churchservices.tv/athlone