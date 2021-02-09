Kildare escapes Snow/Ice Warning for Wednesday as it braces itself for Thursday

A Status Yellow - Snow/Ice warning is in place until 6pm for Wednesday for Meath, Louth, Westmeath, Cavan and Monaghan.

Met Éireann said there will be snow accumulations of 2 to 5 cm in places.

Meanwhile Met Eireann has issued a Yellow Snow/Ice warning for three provinces from 8am on Thursday to 8am on Friday.

Forecasters said a band of sleet and snow spreading northeastwards during Thursday will give snow accumulations of up to 5cm in some areas (higher over the mountains).

Sleet and snow will slowly extend northwards from the southwest across much of Munster, Connacht and Leinster, with snow accumulations leading to hazardous conditions.

Highest temperatures will be only 1 to 3 degrees although it will feel colder in fresh and gusty southeast winds.

Thursday night will remain breezy with sleet and snow continuing to fall over much of the East, Midlands and North leading to further accumulations.

Irish Weather Online said Thursday will see "the risk of a widespread and disruptive snowfall in the 10-20 cm range, starting from early morning in west Munster, and spreading gradually throughout most of the country by mid-day."